Rugby’s minis and youth in cake day

Rugby’s mini and youth players took to baking cakes last week as Gibraltar Rugby held a Cake Day.

The cakes were donated to staff at No 6 Convent Place as part of the GRFU continued Community Outreach Programme.

Presented by Gibraltar Rugby Media Officer Gerry Martinez and coordinated by Mini and Youth Manager Gareth Cross, the cakes were handed over to Brian Brookes of the Civil Contingencies Team.

This past week has also seen National Team Strength and Conditioning Coach Leo Judkins presenting Workout Wednesday videos. The latest included some more innovative and effective techniques to continue to keep fit from the comfort of your own home.