Rumble in the gardens as Saturday approaches
With just two days before fight night the heavyweight title fighters Povetkin and Whyte took centre stage at the Alameda Gardens Open Air Theatre as the fight card participants were rolled out. An event which had initially been scheduled could take three hours was reduced to an hour and a half as the seven pairings...
