Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Runners overwhelmed by support as they complete half-marathon for stroke awareness

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd November 2020

Camaraderie and support surrounded Wayne Warwick and his stepdaughter Sofia Camporese, 17, on Saturday morning as they completed a half-marathon distance of 21.1km in aid of the Stroke Association in the UK.

So far, the duo have raised over £1,700.

Mr Warwick’s son Wesley suffered a stroke on August 29 and the family wanted to give back and help raise much-needed awareness of strokes and funds for the UK-based charity.

Setting off from Casemates at 9.30am, the duo were followed by approximately 15 fellow runners, many wearing purple, the stroke awareness colour.

As they ran with social distancing in mind, Mr Warwick full of energy laughingly celebrated having completed the first km as they crossed the runway.

Never without someone by his side including close friends and parents of his son’s friends, Mr Warwick also had family located at various spots cheering him on.

With the heat of Saturday morning being somewhat warm for this time of the year, the run was not an easy one, especially for 800m sprinter Ms Camporese who had never run a distance further than 10km before.

By the 15km her legs, especially her quads were on fire, but she did not stop, she was determined to complete the half marathon for Wesley.

Flanked by fellow runners who paced her the remainder of the way as she battled through the pain, she somehow found it in herself to sprint across the finish line in Casemates to a group of welcoming friends and family.

Sometime later, Mr Warwick and his entourage of supporters also crossed the same finish line to a guard of honour and a Mexican wave.

As is often the case when you complete a challenge, you are overcome with emotion. This was the case for Mr Warwick but his emotion was twofold: he had his son in his mind every kilometre of the run.

“I am a bit overwhelmed,” he said, as he gathered his thoughts and emotions moments after he crossed the finish line.

“All the support, the people running with me, all of the runners. I wasn’t expecting so many people.”

“The family and everyone else cheering us along all the way.”

“I’m just here thinking ‘OK it was two hours and 54 minutes but that is nothing compared to what a stroke survivor has to go through for the rest of their lives’.”

“In a half hour, I will be fine but they still have a lot to go through and if we have raised some awareness, I am really excited and happy about that,” he said.

Mr Warwick pointed out that the irony of the fact that the main thing to remember for stroke victims, is FAST, something he described himself as anything but.

“F for face. See if there is a drop in the face,” he said.

“A is arms, see if they can lift both arms and if they can put any weight on it to see if there is equal pressure.”

“S for speech, can they speak or is it slurred?”

“T for time because time is important.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wayne-warwick?fbclid=IwAR0rF3EePw7uQ2XG5ixiuriq0re65euxkqHT8wKus43LcAV1yX3cIfGqp-M&utm_id=124

Both of the Warwick men played for the local rugby team, Buccaneers, and the unity of the sport was recently seen when members from all of the Rock’s rugby teams joined Mr Warwick, and stroke survivor John Shephard, on a walk to the top of the Rock.

With Wesley still in their minds, the rugby fraternity set up a Just Giving page to help fund new specialised physiotherapy equipment for him.

With a quiver in his voice Mr Warwick apologised for being emotional and said, “in two days it has got to over £10,000.”

“My family and me are just extremely grateful for all the support we are getting and not just financial, emotional and physical support, there is someone there all the time,” he said.

“There is always someone to talk to, someone to have a coffee with. Family, friends, work colleagues everybody.”

“You know what the Gibraltar community is like. When it comes to it, everyone pulls together.”

“It is a bad time now when you think about it, the crisis and people losing jobs, furloughed, businesses closing and to receive that in 48 hours is absolutely overwhelming.”

The Just Giving page has now received over £12,000 and anyone wishing to donate can do so at

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wesley-warwick-stroke-rehab?utm_term=WbABDa578&fbclid=IwAR1eZYjivWgKKY2rzYpWMN5Y3s7v_nkak9Vme2x2L-K3wnoW1hX4jBKBr3M

Pics in order of appearance in the story by Emma Foy, Christine Montes and Zoe Fidock.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Students ponder their next move

2nd November 2020

Local News
Over 40% of total Gib Covid cases were detected in October

2nd November 2020

Local News
Govt advice to students in UK: stay put for now

2nd November 2020

Local News
Police respond to anti-social behaviour during busy Halloween

2nd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020