Runners take on 12-hour Rock relay in support of SSAFA Gibraltar

Eighteen runners, including the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, took part in a 12-hour charity relay up and down the Rock of Gibraltar on Saturday, raising funds for SSAFA Gibraltar, the Armed Forces charity.

The Great Trafalgar Run, held on October 18 to mark the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, saw participants complete a combined distance of 378km along a 2.1km uphill route between Jew’s Gate and O’Hara’s Battery.

The relay began at 6am and finished at 6pm, with runners completing a total of 90 laps, equivalent to nine marathons or 40 times the height of Mount Everest.

Participants included Commodore Tom Guy, GBC reporter Stefan Borge, local businessman and sponsor Peter Bering, CEO of AADS, as well as veterans, serving military personnel and members of the public.

The event was organised by Ben Mead, a Royal Signals and REME veteran who served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr Mead, who launched the event in 2022, selected SSAFA Gibraltar as this year’s beneficiary.

Mr Mead said: “Many veterans, myself included, struggle to process everything we have experienced during our service and can unfortunately suffer from physical injuries and mental health issues like PTSD for the rest of our lives.”

“For me, the elements of the Rock run, the ups and downs, the periods of anxious waiting in between relays, the support from comrades, all reflect my journey with PTSD.”

“It’s a way of coming to terms with everything I’ve been through while supporting other people in the Armed Forces family.”

Commodore Guy said: “The Great Trafalgar Run is a tribute to the resilience and camaraderie of the Armed Forces Community.”

“It was a privilege to be part of a group of veterans, serving personnel and civilians who pushed themselves to their limits over 12 hours with only one goal in mind: raising funds to support the mental health and wellbeing of those who have served their country through the wonderful work of SSAFA Gibraltar.”

SSAFA Gibraltar supports the British Armed Forces community on deployment in Gibraltar, providing practical, emotional and financial assistance.

Chairman of SSAFA Gibraltar, Alan Jones, said: “As many inside and outside of the Armed Forces Community will know, serving your country is an honour, but one that comes with a variety of challenges and risks.”

“SSAFA provides a safety net, offering vital support to our service men and women through crises, mental and physical health difficulties, financial issues and more.”

“Every pound raised through the run supports SSAFA Gibraltar, helping serving personnel, veterans, and their families right here on the Rock, and we’re so proud of what the run has achieved.”

Donations in support of the run are still being accepted online at Donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ssafa-gib-great-trafalgar-run