Wed 2nd Mar, 2022

Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at Winter Paralympics

By Press Association
2nd March 2022

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
Russian and Belarusian athletes have been given the green light to compete as neutrals at the Paralympic Games in Beijing despite the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee met to make a decision on the issue on Wednesday, with the Games officially opening on Friday.

“The RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) and NPC Belarus will participate as neutrals at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” an IPC statement read.

“They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.”

