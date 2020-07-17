Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

By Press Association
17th July 2020

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor
Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

The papers relating to UK and US trade talks were used by the then Labour leader to back his claims that the Conservatives were preparing to “sell off” the NHS.

In a written Commons statement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “On the basis of extensive analysis, the Government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents.”

“Sensitive Government documents relating to the UK-US free trade agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 general election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit.”

“When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run-up to the general election.”

After Labour highlighted the documents at a press conference in November, Reddit – an online discussion site – said that its own investigation had linked the appearance of the documents to a previous Russian disinformation campaign.

The papers were believed to have appeared online some months earlier but attracted little attention until they were picked up by the Labour campaign.

Mr Raab said that there was an “ongoing criminal investigation” into how the documents were obtained.

His statement follows the formation of the new parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

At its first meeting, the ISC agreed that it would publish a long-awaited report into Russian interference in UK politics, drawn up by its predecessor committee before the last election, before Parliament breaks next week for the summer.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman dismissed as “nonsense” suggestions that the timing of Mr Raab’s statement was intended to pre-empt that report.

A Labour spokesman said: “We condemn any attempt by Russia, or any foreign power, to interfere in our country’s democratic processes.”

“Labour stands ready to work cross-party to protect our nation’s security. That includes in our response to the publication of the long-awaited report by the Intelligence Security Committee on the Russian threat to the UK.”

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Black masks, white roses as Spain honours its Covid-19 victims

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Rent in Spain falls for first time in six years amid pandemic

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
‘No assumption’ coronavirus vaccine will be developed, chief adviser says

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain's daily coronavirus infections hit highest since May 10

17th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020