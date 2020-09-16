Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and Brandon Barker absent from Rangers travelling party
By PA Sport Staff
Rangers have left Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and Brandon Barker behind after jetting out to Gibraltar for Thursdayâ€™s opening Europe League qualifier with Lincoln Red Imps.
Jack and Barker picked up calf injuries during Saturdayâ€™s win over Dundee United while Balogun did not even make it past the warm-up after feeling a thigh muscle tighten. Joe Aribo (ankle) and Nikola Katic (knee) have also remained in Glasgow.
However, Alfredo Morelos â€“ who suffered a nasty gash following a tackle by United defender Ryan Edwards â€“ has travelled, while Allan McGregor (knee), Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and Jordan Jones (quad) were also on the plane after shaking off their own knocks.