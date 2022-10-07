Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Sacristan steps down from captaincy at Eagles

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2022

Highly respected and long serving Eagles captain Dylan Sacristan has stepped down from his captaincy role as he takes on a ‘less prominent’ role within senior hockey. Mr Sacristan, who has led his team through the leagues and Euro hockey competitions and been heavily involved in youth development has captained Eagles into his late forties.
Commenting on the decision Eagles officials wrote on their official social media pages, “It is with a sad heart but with a great sense of accomplishment and pride that our senior men's captain, Dylan Sacristan, has stepped down as club captain to give way for the next one in line.
“Dylan started playing hockey back in 1986 at Bayside Comprehensive School and was immediately picked up by our scouts; Dylan's dad Graham also having being a prominent player for Eagles HC. By the age of 17 Dylan was already training with our senior squad and has since played in over twenty European campaigns with Eagles HC and the Gibraltar National side.
“His determination and never-give-up attitude have guaranteed him his position as Captain in our men's first team until the late forties, a feat that will be hard to be equalled or surpassed.
‘An inspiration for all his colleagues, a humble hard worker like no other and a leader who leaves very big shoes to fill.
“Dylan will take a less prominent role in senior hockey, playing ad hoc with our reserve sides, but will still feature prominently within the club as a committee member and coach of our development team.
“From everyone at Eagles HC we thank you Dylan & wish you all the best in your new journey.”

