Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Safeguarding and Police vetting policy to be implemented for media at NWYC2025

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2025

The Local Organising Committee for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 will be enforcing Safeguarding and police vetting procedures on media services wishing to cover the event.
This was revealed this week, just four months ahead of the tournament, as the committee announced the criteria for “expressions of interest” to capture photography, video, or other media content at the event.
The NWYC2025 is set to take place in Gibraltar from 19th-28th September 2025, and will welcome 20 of the world’s best youth netball teams to the Rock, “showcasing the next generation of netball talent on a truly international stage.” Among the teams arriving will be Australia, New Zealand and England, with Gibraltar as host also participating.
The tournament, which is considered an Under 21 event will be the first since before the global pandemic and will see players across a wide range of age groups, some as young as sixteen in some cases.
In an announcement issued on Monday NWYC2025 stated, “all individuals wishing to capture photography, video, or other media content at the event must complete the initial Expression of Interest form, which is open until 25th June 2025. Following this, a thorough vetting process will take place in collaboration with World Netball to ensure the legitimacy of each applicant.
Whilst final accreditation status will be communicated by July 20th, the committee advised that “the accreditation process includes submitting a valid police vetting certificate and a safeguarding certificate, reinforcing our commitment to a safe and secure event for all participants.”
For more information or media enquiries, please contact: marketing@nwyc2025.gi
For more information on the NWYC2025 Gibraltar, visit the events website here: www.nwyc2025.gi
In the meantime Gibraltar Netball this past weekend held its first Street Netball event at Campion Park with young players from Tots to Juniors playing 3x3 matches and other netball related games throughout Saturday morning. The event closing its doors slightly earlier than envisaged due to the heat which raised concerns on the safety of children. More in a later report this week.

