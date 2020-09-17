Safety at sea reminder for open swimmers

Due to a significant increase in members of the public swimming in open waters where commercial operations are often conducted the Port is reminding these swimmers that they need to obtain permission from the Captain of the Port in order to do so.

This is because the area has the potential for a serious accident.

The Port Rules states ‘No person may bathe within the port except at such places as are authorised by the Captain of the Port’.

Any individual wishing to swim in port waters, as defined in legislation, must have prior approval by submitting their request to gpaenquiries@port.gov.gi at least 24 hours beforehand. Subject to approval by the Captain of the Port, this will allow the Gibraltar Port Authority to send out the appropriate notification to all parties using the waters, for the safety of the swimmers and commercial operators alike.

Open water swimmers are advised to have a surface marker buoy attached at all times whilst swimming in order to warn approaching vessels that there are swimmers in the area. High visibility swimmers hats are also recommended to aid visibility.