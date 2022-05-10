Sailing returns to our shores this Wednesday
The sailing season starts this Wednesday May 11 with the Wooden Spoon race which is a handicap race based on last year’s results.
This will be followed by the first of the Kings Cup races this Saturday with the first two races of the Jubilee Series.
A full Sailing Programme calendar has been published with races scheduled all the way through until November.
Sat 7th May Interclub Estepona
Wed 11th May HMS Calpe Shield & Wooden Spoon
Sat 14th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 1 & 2
Tue 17th May RAFSA 1
Thur 19th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 3
Tue 24th May RAFSA 2
Sat 28th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 4 & 5
Tue 31st May RAFSA 3
Thur 2nd June BANK HOLIDAY – NO RACE
Sat 4th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND– NO RACE
Tue 7th June RAFSA 4
Thur 9th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 6
Sat 11th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE
Interclub RCN Algeciras
Tue 14th June Frank Imossi 1
Sat 18th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 7 & 8
Tue 21st June Frank Imossi 2
Sat 25th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 9 & 10
Tue 28th June Frank Imossi 3
Thur 30th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 11
Sat 2nd July Interclub Alcaidesa
Tue 5th July Frank Imossi 4
Sat 9th July OCEAN RACE 1
Tue 12th July W.D. Piccone Cup 1
Thur 14th July LW TRIAY QUALIFIERS
Sat 16th July LW TRIAY FINALS
Tue 19th July W.D. Piccone Cup 2
Sat 23rd July KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 12 & 13
Tue 26th July W.D. Piccone Cup 3
Thur 28th July The Russo Ladies Cup (Regatta Week)
Sat 30th July
& Sunday 31st July GIBRALTAR REGATTA
Tue 2nd Aug W.D. Piccone Cup 4
Wed 3rd Aug DINGHY DAY
Thur 4th Aug Cochrane Crews Cup
Tue 9th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 1
Thur 11th Aug Crutchley Cup Under 60’s Race (Regatta week)
Tue 16th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 2
Thur 18th Aug Capurro Tankard Over 60s Race (Regatta week)
Tue 23rd Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 3
Sat 27th Aug BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE
Cleaning permitted for Victories from Monday 29th Aug to Thursday 1st Sept
Tue 30th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 4
REGATTA WEEK
Friday 2nd Sept San Sebastian’s Cup (Single Handed)
Sat 3rd Sept Cochrane Trophy
& Carrara Trophy
Sun 4th Sept Thompson Cup
& Rover Trophy
Tue 6th Sep Royal Green Jackets 1
Sat 10th Sep BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE
Interclub CV Vendaval Ceuta
Tue 13th Sep Royal Green Jackets 2
Sat 17th Sept KINGS CUP SERIES – RACES 14 & 15
Tue 20th Sep Royal Green Jackets 3
Sat 24th Sep
& Sunday 25th Sep TEAM RACE V RNSA
Tue 27th Sep Royal Green Jackets 4
Sat 1st Oct OCEAN RACE 2
Tue 4th Oct John Isola Cup 1
Sat 8th Oct Interclub CN Saladillo
Tue 11th Oct John Isola Cup 2
Sat 15th Oct KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 16 &
PAUL MIFSUD or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 1
Tue 18th Oct John Isola Cup 3
Sat 22nd Oct Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 2
Tue 25th Oct John Isola Cup 4
Sat 29th Oct Interclub RGYC
Sat 5th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 3
Sat 12th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 4
Sat 19th Nov Interclub CAS Ceuta