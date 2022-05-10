Sailing returns to our shores this Wednesday

The sailing season starts this Wednesday May 11 with the Wooden Spoon race which is a handicap race based on last year’s results.

This will be followed by the first of the Kings Cup races this Saturday with the first two races of the Jubilee Series.

A full Sailing Programme calendar has been published with races scheduled all the way through until November.

Sat 7th May Interclub Estepona

Wed 11th May HMS Calpe Shield & Wooden Spoon

Sat 14th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 1 & 2

Tue 17th May RAFSA 1

Thur 19th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 3

Tue 24th May RAFSA 2

Sat 28th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 4 & 5

Tue 31st May RAFSA 3

Thur 2nd June BANK HOLIDAY – NO RACE

Sat 4th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND– NO RACE

Tue 7th June RAFSA 4

Thur 9th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 6

Sat 11th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE

Interclub RCN Algeciras

Tue 14th June Frank Imossi 1

Sat 18th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 7 & 8

Tue 21st June Frank Imossi 2

Sat 25th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 9 & 10

Tue 28th June Frank Imossi 3

Thur 30th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 11

Sat 2nd July Interclub Alcaidesa

Tue 5th July Frank Imossi 4

Sat 9th July OCEAN RACE 1

Tue 12th July W.D. Piccone Cup 1

Thur 14th July LW TRIAY QUALIFIERS

Sat 16th July LW TRIAY FINALS

Tue 19th July W.D. Piccone Cup 2

Sat 23rd July KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 12 & 13

Tue 26th July W.D. Piccone Cup 3

Thur 28th July The Russo Ladies Cup (Regatta Week)

Sat 30th July

& Sunday 31st July GIBRALTAR REGATTA

Tue 2nd Aug W.D. Piccone Cup 4

Wed 3rd Aug DINGHY DAY

Thur 4th Aug Cochrane Crews Cup

Tue 9th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 1

Thur 11th Aug Crutchley Cup Under 60’s Race (Regatta week)

Tue 16th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 2

Thur 18th Aug Capurro Tankard Over 60s Race (Regatta week)

Tue 23rd Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 3

Sat 27th Aug BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE

Cleaning permitted for Victories from Monday 29th Aug to Thursday 1st Sept

Tue 30th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 4

REGATTA WEEK

Friday 2nd Sept San Sebastian’s Cup (Single Handed)

Sat 3rd Sept Cochrane Trophy

& Carrara Trophy

Sun 4th Sept Thompson Cup

& Rover Trophy

Tue 6th Sep Royal Green Jackets 1

Sat 10th Sep BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE

Interclub CV Vendaval Ceuta

Tue 13th Sep Royal Green Jackets 2

Sat 17th Sept KINGS CUP SERIES – RACES 14 & 15

Tue 20th Sep Royal Green Jackets 3

Sat 24th Sep

& Sunday 25th Sep TEAM RACE V RNSA

Tue 27th Sep Royal Green Jackets 4

Sat 1st Oct OCEAN RACE 2

Tue 4th Oct John Isola Cup 1

Sat 8th Oct Interclub CN Saladillo

Tue 11th Oct John Isola Cup 2

Sat 15th Oct KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 16 &

PAUL MIFSUD or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 1

Tue 18th Oct John Isola Cup 3

Sat 22nd Oct Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 2

Tue 25th Oct John Isola Cup 4

Sat 29th Oct Interclub RGYC

Sat 5th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 3

Sat 12th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 4

Sat 19th Nov Interclub CAS Ceuta