Tue 10th May, 2022

Sailing returns to our shores this Wednesday

By Stephen Ignacio
10th May 2022

The sailing season starts this Wednesday May 11 with the Wooden Spoon race which is a handicap race based on last year’s results.
This will be followed by the first of the Kings Cup races this Saturday with the first two races of the Jubilee Series.
A full Sailing Programme calendar has been published with races scheduled all the way through until November.

Sat 7th May Interclub Estepona

Wed 11th May HMS Calpe Shield & Wooden Spoon

Sat 14th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 1 & 2

Tue 17th May RAFSA 1

Thur 19th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 3

Tue 24th May RAFSA 2

Sat 28th May KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 4 & 5

Tue 31st May RAFSA 3

Thur 2nd June BANK HOLIDAY – NO RACE

Sat 4th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND– NO RACE

Tue 7th June RAFSA 4

Thur 9th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 6

Sat 11th June BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE
Interclub RCN Algeciras

Tue 14th June Frank Imossi 1

Sat 18th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 7 & 8

Tue 21st June Frank Imossi 2

Sat 25th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 9 & 10

Tue 28th June Frank Imossi 3

Thur 30th June KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 11

Sat 2nd July Interclub Alcaidesa

Tue 5th July Frank Imossi 4

Sat 9th July OCEAN RACE 1

Tue 12th July W.D. Piccone Cup 1

Thur 14th July LW TRIAY QUALIFIERS

Sat 16th July LW TRIAY FINALS

Tue 19th July W.D. Piccone Cup 2

Sat 23rd July KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 12 & 13

Tue 26th July W.D. Piccone Cup 3

Thur 28th July The Russo Ladies Cup (Regatta Week)

Sat 30th July
& Sunday 31st July GIBRALTAR REGATTA

Tue 2nd Aug W.D. Piccone Cup 4

Wed 3rd Aug DINGHY DAY

Thur 4th Aug Cochrane Crews Cup

Tue 9th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 1

Thur 11th Aug Crutchley Cup Under 60’s Race (Regatta week)

Tue 16th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 2

Thur 18th Aug Capurro Tankard Over 60s Race (Regatta week)

Tue 23rd Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 3

Sat 27th Aug BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE

Cleaning permitted for Victories from Monday 29th Aug to Thursday 1st Sept

Tue 30th Aug A.M. Rugeroni Cup 4

REGATTA WEEK

Friday 2nd Sept San Sebastian’s Cup (Single Handed)
Sat 3rd Sept Cochrane Trophy
& Carrara Trophy
Sun 4th Sept Thompson Cup
& Rover Trophy

Tue 6th Sep Royal Green Jackets 1

Sat 10th Sep BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND – NO RACE
Interclub CV Vendaval Ceuta

Tue 13th Sep Royal Green Jackets 2

Sat 17th Sept KINGS CUP SERIES – RACES 14 & 15

Tue 20th Sep Royal Green Jackets 3

Sat 24th Sep
& Sunday 25th Sep TEAM RACE V RNSA

Tue 27th Sep Royal Green Jackets 4

Sat 1st Oct OCEAN RACE 2

Tue 4th Oct John Isola Cup 1

Sat 8th Oct Interclub CN Saladillo

Tue 11th Oct John Isola Cup 2

Sat 15th Oct KINGS CUP SERIES – RACE 16 &
PAUL MIFSUD or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 1

Tue 18th Oct John Isola Cup 3

Sat 22nd Oct Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 2

Tue 25th Oct John Isola Cup 4

Sat 29th Oct Interclub RGYC

Sat 5th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 3

Sat 12th Nov Paul Mifsud or KINGS CUP SERIES – SPARE 4

Sat 19th Nov Interclub CAS Ceuta

