Sailing’s Brinton series first race

The first race of the Brinton series was a very exciting affair in a strong easterly wind with a lot of close sailing and 5 boats all in contention to take the win in the closing stages.

In the end it was Hamish Risso, assisted by some southerly gusts, that managed to pull ahead of the others to claim his second win in a row.

Behind him, Nick Cruz managed his best result of the season taking second place and Charlie Stagnetto came third.

Brinton 1

Hamish Risso in Fencer (Crew Paul Borda and Miro Kunes)

Nick Cruz in Eos

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

In the Tuesday (non-Kings Cup) races, Charlie Stagnetto won the last race of the Frank Imossi series ahead of Andrew Alcantara in second and Ray Payas in 3rd. As a result Charlie Stagnetto won the Frank Imossi series and Andrew Alcantara was the runner up.