Sat 25th Jan, 2020

Saints put their faith in head coach

By Stephen Ignacio
24th January 2020

Ahead of this Saturday’s too if the table
Clash between Europa and StbJoseph’s, the blues announced that the current Team Manager, Raul Procopio and backroom staff have agreed a lengthy extension to his contract.
‘Both the Club and Manager are very ambitious in their plans to keep growing together to achieve our joint sporting objectives following 3 consecutive years of Europa League qualification. This is great news for the St Joseph’s family.’
St Joseph face rivals Europa in a match which could decide who has the clearest chance for the title. With both teams already having taken points from Lincoln Red Imps only the fact St Joseph have drawn one more match than Europa separates the two from the top of the table.
Their last encounter saw the match finish level at 2-2.
St Joseph’s current form has seen them
As one of the favorites for the title alongside Europa with both teams performing well. The Saints have shrewdly was invested in recent years to keep them within the top three. This season their performances ensuring that they have displaced Lincoln Red Imps into third place, although this could change overnight if St Joseph’s do not manage to grab at least a point against Europa, the current league leaders.

Photo courtesy St Joseph Fc

