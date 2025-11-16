Saiphon set to release their debut album

Saiphon’s final single for their upcoming album is the title track: ‘New Man’ has just been released. Saiphon, a five-piece rock band based in West Sussex, featuring a Gibraltarian guitarist, describes the song as one that follows a journey from death to life, from the gates of Hell to resurrection. It was inspired by “the ‘Frankenstein’ idea of multiple people’s body parts forming one man, it talks of new ideas and a whole new way of thinking, thoughts that weren’t there before and a body that moves and feels differently.” The band, which comprises of Gibraltarian Aidan Brion, and Bennie Hayfield, Jude Parker, Nicola Oakley, and Alex Carter, spoke to Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez about the single and their album.

“New Man” explores a journey from death to life. What sparked the concept behind this track?

I've been focusing a lot on the idea of changing as a person. Over these last few years, I feel I've become completely different to how I used to be - as if the old 'me' died and what I am now is some strange reconstruction.

The Frankenstein-inspired imagery is powerful. How did that idea translate into the music and lyrics?

Lyrically, the song tells this story of this resurrection, with the instrumentation and vocals building in intensity as the narrator's frustration increases. The lyrics talk of the 'peace of death' being broken by this scientist and the new man now struggles with thoughts that 'weren't there before' and a body that moves and behaves differently.

What emotions or experiences do you hope listeners feel when they hear the song for the first time?

I hope the listener comes on the journey with the character - but I also hope they can enjoy a catchy rock'n'roll track for what it is! The guitar and harp solo come crashing through during the song and you can't help but find it exciting.

How does “New Man” represent the themes or sound of the overall album?

The whole album has that sort of 'classic rock' feel to it, similar to this track and also talks of similar themes. A lot of the songs in the album talk of change and reinvention in a variety of ways and styles. From aggressive tracks about breaking free from expectations, to funky (and lyrically very fun) blues-inspired songs about running away from a former lover. There's lots of talk about change and rediscovery but no two songs approach it in the same way.

What can you tell us about your debut album as a whole?

There are two words that sum up the feel of this album: rock and roll.

A fusion of a classic rock feel and sound with our own personal experiences and feelings is what creates this album. Punchy riffs, catchy choruses and overall, some hard-hitting songs that are going to stick in your head. That's what you can expect from our debut album: New Man.

How do you normally write as a band? Together, individually, or a mix of both?

For a lot of our music, one band member writes the overall 'song' and then we work on fleshing out the different elements of the overall sound together.

Do you have plans for a launch event, tour, or music videos?

We've got another music video for the title track (New Man) coming out soon for the launch of this album.

What’s next for Saiphon after this release?

We want to keep rockin' - playing more gigs with these new original songs! We also would love to start working on more material and - who knows - maybe another album.