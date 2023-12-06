Sally Welch judges annual Christmas flower show
Sally Welch judged the Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s annual Christmas flower show and noted the remarkable efforts of individuals showcasing their creativity. The show is taking place in the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates, and the room is a myriad of festive displays ranging from centrepieces, candles, side table pieces, wall hangings and entries from young children....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here