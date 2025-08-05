Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Saluting Battery designated as shared use route for pedestrians and cyclists

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced that the Saluting Battery, known as Jumpers, has been designated a shared use area where cycling and Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs) will be permitted for both recreational and commuting purposes.

The initiative forms part of the continued implementation of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) and the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy, aiming to facilitate movement along the full length of the Saluting Battery for both pedestrians and cyclists.

The shared space will allow pedestrians and cyclists to mix freely, offering a traffic-free environment for travel, relaxation and play. The area also provides a suitable space for children learning to ride bicycles.

Users of the area are reminded that pedestrians have priority. Cyclists are expected to travel at considerate speeds, particularly in the presence of individuals who are frail or have reduced mobility, hearing or sight.

The Ministry highlighted that promoting cycling supports good health and wellbeing, improves air quality, and helps reduce traffic congestion.

In light of the area being declared a pedestrianised zone with immediate effect, motor vehicles are no longer permitted unless in possession of a ‘Pedestrianised Areas Permit’. Service operators requiring access must apply for the relevant permit at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD), located at the Motor Vehicle Test Centre on Eastern Beach Road.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We continue to take important steps in transforming Gibraltar into a more sustainable, people-focused city. The designation of the Saluting Battery as a shared space is a clear commitment to encouraging active travel, enhancing public wellbeing, and reducing our dependency on motor vehicles.”

“I urge all users of this shared space to respect one another, travel responsibly, and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, safer, and more accessible environment for all.”

The Government later advised that this policy is being implemented on a trial basis and will be subject to review and possible amendment following an evaluation period. Feedback from relevant stakeholders may be taken into account as part of this review.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Europa Pool closed following vandalism incident

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

European Commission confirms October 12 starts date for EES

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Airport Fire and Rescue Service welcomes two new firefighters

5th August 2025

Local News
Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

5th August 2025

Local News
GHA staff ‘frustrated, demotivated and burnt out’, GSD says

5th August 2025

Local News
Successful summer of cultural activities draws strong attendance from families and children

5th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025