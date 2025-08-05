Saluting Battery designated as shared use route for pedestrians and cyclists

The Ministry of Transport has announced that the Saluting Battery, known as Jumpers, has been designated a shared use area where cycling and Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs) will be permitted for both recreational and commuting purposes.

The initiative forms part of the continued implementation of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) and the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy, aiming to facilitate movement along the full length of the Saluting Battery for both pedestrians and cyclists.

The shared space will allow pedestrians and cyclists to mix freely, offering a traffic-free environment for travel, relaxation and play. The area also provides a suitable space for children learning to ride bicycles.

Users of the area are reminded that pedestrians have priority. Cyclists are expected to travel at considerate speeds, particularly in the presence of individuals who are frail or have reduced mobility, hearing or sight.

The Ministry highlighted that promoting cycling supports good health and wellbeing, improves air quality, and helps reduce traffic congestion.

In light of the area being declared a pedestrianised zone with immediate effect, motor vehicles are no longer permitted unless in possession of a ‘Pedestrianised Areas Permit’. Service operators requiring access must apply for the relevant permit at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD), located at the Motor Vehicle Test Centre on Eastern Beach Road.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We continue to take important steps in transforming Gibraltar into a more sustainable, people-focused city. The designation of the Saluting Battery as a shared space is a clear commitment to encouraging active travel, enhancing public wellbeing, and reducing our dependency on motor vehicles.”

“I urge all users of this shared space to respect one another, travel responsibly, and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, safer, and more accessible environment for all.”

The Government later advised that this policy is being implemented on a trial basis and will be subject to review and possible amendment following an evaluation period. Feedback from relevant stakeholders may be taken into account as part of this review.