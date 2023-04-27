Salvors remove all cargo from OS35

The Captain of the Port has confirmed that all cargo has been removed from the wreck of the OS35.

A total of 33,632 tonnes of steel bars have been lifted from the wreck, in what was described as “a critical milestone” for the operation.

Detailed planning and preparations are now underway for the final removal of the wreck, which continues to progress according to schedule.

The removal operation has as its top priority safety and minimising the risk of environmental pollution, and the aim is to complete it by May 30.