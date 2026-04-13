Sam O’Shea memorial ride planned for May 2

A memorial ride in memory of Sam O’Shea, who passed away last year in a cycling accident in France, is set to take place on Saturday, May 2, with participants due to meet at Casemates Square at 8.45am.

The event, billed as the Sam O’Shea Memorial Ride, is being organised as a round-the-Rock ride by the Gibraltar Cycling Association.

The ride, with family and friends, will finish at Commonwealth Park for a special plaque unveiling.

The route is Casemates Square - Corral Road - Winston Churchill Avenue - Runway - Kingsway Tunnel Cycle Lane - Eastern Beach Road - Sir Herbert Miles Road - Dudley Ward Tunnel - Europa Advance Road - Europa Road - Ragged Staff Road - Commonwealth Park.

Mr O’Shea represented Gibraltar on numerous occasions, including in a number of Island Games, with the most recent one being in Orkney last year.