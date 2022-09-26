Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

San Fernando claimed preseason hockey tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
26th September 2022

Women’s hockey saw some action this weekend with both Europa Ladies Hockey and Eagles Ladies facing visiting side San Fernando in a pre-season, two day tournament. The visiting Spanish side proved to be a strong opposition finally claiming victory two days of exciting preseason hockey on display. For local sides Europa and Eagles, the matches...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

CM urges Spain to avoid ‘last-minute hardball’ in treaty negotiations, hints at referendum ‘at right moment’

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for cultural hub in Fortress House

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Sports

Eric Rowbottom completes gruelling Med Steps challenge and inspires a community

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Brexit

In UN speech, Sanchez again signals hopes for UK/EU agreement on Gibraltar

Fri 23rd Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar rugby prepares for Bermuda boosted by Triple header success

26th September 2022

Sports
Charlie Stagnetto wins Regatta weekend 2022

26th September 2022

Sports
Eric Rowbottom completes gruelling Med Steps challenge and inspires a community

24th September 2022

Sports
Riba’s defensive posture concedes five leaving Gibraltar’s survival in League C up to a relegation play-off

23rd September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022