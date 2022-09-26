San Fernando claimed preseason hockey tournament
Women’s hockey saw some action this weekend with both Europa Ladies Hockey and Eagles Ladies facing visiting side San Fernando in a pre-season, two day tournament. The visiting Spanish side proved to be a strong opposition finally claiming victory two days of exciting preseason hockey on display. For local sides Europa and Eagles, the matches...
