Sanchez rejects Feijóo’s approach for support
Pedro Sánchez yesterday rejected a request by Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Partido Popular, to support him in his bid to become Spain’s Prime Minister. King Felipe VI last week nominated Mr Feijóo to bid to become prime minister and form a government after the PP won the most seats in a general...
