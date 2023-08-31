Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sanchez rejects Feijóo’s approach for support

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Photo by Leon Neal/PA

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2023

Pedro Sánchez yesterday rejected a request by Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Partido Popular, to support him in his bid to become Spain’s Prime Minister. King Felipe VI last week nominated Mr Feijóo to bid to become prime minister and form a government after the PP won the most seats in a general...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

