Thu 9th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

Sanchez secures deal with Catalan party Junts, raising prospects of another term in office 

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Photo by Leon Neal/PA

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2023

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looked set on Thursday to secure another term in office after sealing a controversial agreement with Catalan separatist party Junts per Catalunya.  The Socialists still have to agree a pact with the Basque party PNV but are confident that it is close, with Mr Sanchez likely to trigger an...

