Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Santos engages with constituents through estate visits and clinics

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2024

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, hosted clinics and visited Varyl Begg, Sir William Jackson Grove, and Mid-Harbour Estates in November to meet residents, discuss their concerns, and offer support through open communication and one-to-one appointments.

At Varyl Begg Estate he met committee member Paul Robba who escorted him inside communal areas of the blocks and around external areas of the estate. They discussed issues and general matters from residents on various topics.

Some residents also took the opportunity to speak to Mr Santos about personal circumstances and their views on how to make the estate more pleasant.

The Committee of Sir William Jackson Grove invited Mr Santos to their office to keep him apprised of works done on the estate and other information or feedback relayed by the residents.

Mid-Harbour Estate was visited at the end of the month where Mr Santos walked around the estate and had conversations with people residing here, which included suggestions, issues and some positive feedback.

He also set up scheduled meetings at his office allowing residents from each estate to attend one-to-one appointments so they could discuss a range of topics concerning their estates.

“It is of great importance to me to be available to my constituents to offer them support and an open line of communication,” he said.

“Some of the issues reported do not always fall in my ministerial portfolio but I will always try to help where possible. I urge my constituents to make an appointment if required at my next scheduled clinic date which will be advised to each estate’s committee.”

For any enquiries, to raise any issues, or to put across views, email: varylbeggestate@gibraltar.gov.gi .

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

