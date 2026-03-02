Santos hosts Gibraltar Youth Symposium with Cortes

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, this week hosted a session of the Gibraltar Youth Symposium with the Minister for Education, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage, Technical Services and Transport, Dr John Cortes, to hear the views of 25 young people in an open consultation.

The forum provided an opportunity for participants to engage directly with decision-makers on issues affecting their daily lives and to contribute their perspectives to discussions within the Government of Gibraltar.

A wide range of topics was raised, including the impact of banning mobile phones in schools, the influence of social media, the need for digital wellbeing strategies and school infrastructure improvements.

Discussions also focused on the current half-day timetable, the potential lowering of the voting age and the provision of political and civic education within the community.

Mr Santos and representatives of the Youth Service highlighted how the Symposium is being used to support active citizenship, with young people building confidence, developing public speaking skills and taking part in structured dialogue with policymakers.

The forum is intended to help nurture informed and engaged young citizens who are prepared to contribute positively to Gibraltar’s future.

For further information, readers can contact rebecca.figueras@gibraltar.gov.gi or follow youth.gi on social media.