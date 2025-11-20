Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Santos to host constituency clinics on December 1

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, will host his next constituency clinics on Monday December 1, 2025, from 4pm to 6pm at his offices at Suite 951, 5th Floor, Block 9, Europort.

Residents of Varyl Begg Estate, Mid Harbour Estate and Sir William Jackson Grove (Gib V) have been invited to book an appointment by emailing varylbeggestate@gibraltar.gov.gi or by calling 200 42509. Appointments are being scheduled in advance to allow as many people as possible to be seen.

Mr Santos said: “I hope my constituents take this opportunity to come see me to discuss any issues they may have. As always, my clinics are to discuss all issues outside of housing related matters, as these are dealt with by my colleague Minister Pat Orfila, Minister for Housing, at meetings with Tenants’ Associations representing Government estates. For all other matters, if they still were to fall outside of my remit, I can reach out to my colleagues in Government with the responsibility for those areas. I aim to hold regular clinics so any concerns can be discussed in a timely manner.”

