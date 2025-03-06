Santos visits World Book Day celebrations at John Mackintosh Hall

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, visited the World Book Day celebrations at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, this year’s World Book Day events are being enjoyed by 450 pupils at the Hall. Staff, collaborators and visitors fully embraced this year’s theme of classic fairytales, dressing up as beloved characters from Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Mr Santos said he thoroughly enjoyed seeing the transformed John Mackintosh Hall and talking to pupils taking part in drama and art activities and storytelling sessions which have brought these classic books to life.