Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Santos welcomes Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2023

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos welcomed the Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar last weekend.

The vessel arrived in Gibraltar late on Saturday night and departed to its next port of call 23 hours later on Sunday.

The Emerald Sakara of Emerald Cruises is a luxury yacht with the capacity to carry a maximum of 100 passengers across its six decks. On this occasion the vessel was carrying a total of 94 passengers on its tour of the Mediterranean.

Mr Santos and the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, were invited on board the yacht to meet its Captain, Robert Kuznin and exchange plaques.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome new cruise liners to Gibraltar. The Government is working flat out to further grow this sector and indeed to enhance the existing Port infrastructure with, for example, our plan for a new cruise liner terminal,” said Mr Santos.

