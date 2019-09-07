Satellite images show formerly-detained Iranian tanker off Syria

Satellite images appear to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port of Tartus, despite US efforts to seize the vessel.

Images obtained by The Associated Press early on Saturday from Maxar Technologies showed the vessel there.

Iranian officials have not acknowledged the ship went to Syria.

The ship turned off its Automatic Identification System late on Monday.

The new images matched a black-and-white image earlier tweeted by John Bolton, the US national security adviser.

Bolton had tweeted: "Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn't headed to #Syria is in denial."

Authorities in Gibraltar had seized the ship in July over concerns it would break European Union sanctions on Syria.

They later released it after they said they received a promise from Iran that the vessel would not go there.