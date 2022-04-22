Saturday's clash between Grammarians and Eagles expected to be rescheduled due to non-availability of umpires
The third and crucial encounter between Grammarians HC and Eagles HC this Saturday will not be taking place according to official sources due to the non-availability of umpires on the day. Grammarians claimed their second victory and now have a two match advantage into the third game in the best of five for the first...
