Scaffold collapses on Corral Road

A stretch of Corral Road will remain closed for several days after a scaffold outside the old NatWest Bank building collapsed on Thursday morning.

A large section of the scaffold covering the road collapsed above the pedestrian crossing, though luckily there were no reports of injuries.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has put diversion in place for both vehicles and pedestrians as the structure is examined and made safe.

The process is like to take some time however.

“The road is set to remain closed for several days,” the RGP said on its social media channels.

“Vehicles can still travel north along Corral Road from Market Place to access Landport Ditch Car Park.”