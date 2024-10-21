Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Scale Model Society holds annual exhibition in Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

Photos by Gabriella Peralta

By Gabriella Peralta
21st October 2024

Miniature cars, planes, figures, and scenes were show at the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery last week in the Scale Model Society’s annual exhibition. The exhibition showcases some of the members best works featuring scenes steeped in history and others in fantasy. President of the Scale Model Society Jaydan Celecia told the Chronicle most of the newer...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Man admits assault on police

Sat 19th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Spain and Gibraltar press for rival treaty proposals as EU border changes loom

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man admits assault on police

19th October 2024

Opinion & Analysis
1947 ‘Quarterly Official Directory’ and the swift return to civilian life after WWII

19th October 2024

Local News
As new exhibition opens, Karl Ullger announces slot in Miami Art Fair

18th October 2024

Local News
Local horror film ‘Tragic Waste’ premieres on Amazon Prime

18th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024