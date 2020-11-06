Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Scaled back ceremony at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

By Press Association
6th November 2020

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in London has been scaled back this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gibraltar is usually represented at the ceremony alongside other Overseas Territories, but the restrictions mean a different approach will be taken.

One High Commissioner will represent all the Commonwealth Countries and one Overseas Territories representative will represent all the Overseas Territories, a spokesman for Gibraltar House in London confirmed.

In a regular meeting of the UK Overseas Territories Association, it was collectively agreed that St Helena, which holds the chair of the association, should lay the wreath on behalf of all Overseas Territories.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed that each territory will return to laying a wreath at future events once the pandemic is over.

