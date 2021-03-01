Scammers try to target local charity
Cyber criminals have recently targeted the local charity Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and cloned its email in a bid to steal funds by duping companies into donating. Although unsuccessful, the email hack has placed a spotlight on how cyber fraudsters choose their targets and attempt emotional manipulation for cash. Now, charity Chairperson Daphne Alcantara...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here