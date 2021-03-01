Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Scammers try to target local charity

Archive image of Daphne Alcantara talking to Chronicle Features Editor Gabriella Peralta. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
1st March 2021

Cyber criminals have recently targeted the local charity Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and cloned its email in a bid to steal funds by duping companies into donating. Although unsuccessful, the email hack has placed a spotlight on how cyber fraudsters choose their targets and attempt emotional manipulation for cash. Now, charity Chairperson Daphne Alcantara...

