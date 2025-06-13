Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Scholarship application window for 2025/2026 academic year now open

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Department of Education has announced that the application window for Scholarship Awards for the 2025/2026 academic year is now open. The deadline for submissions is 11.59pm (Gibraltar time) on Tuesday June 24.

Applications are invited from eligible individuals for new Postgraduate, Discretionary, and Distance Learning awards. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age by September 1, 2025, and must have been ordinarily resident in Gibraltar for at least 10 years at the start of their course.

Students completing their current Undergraduate or Postgraduate courses by the end of the 2024/2025 academic year and who wish to continue their studies are required to apply via the New Scholarship Award application form. Late or incorrectly submitted applications will not be considered.

Priority will be given to applicants requiring an additional qualification to complete professional studies already begun at Undergraduate level, as well as to those applying for courses considered critical to Gibraltar’s future.

Discretionary Award applications must also be submitted through the New Scholarship Award application form, while Distance Learning applications must follow the separate Distance Learning application process.

The Department has reminded applicants that submitting an application does not guarantee funding and advised individuals not to make financial commitments based solely on the submission of their application.

Decisions on applications will be communicated from Monday July 21, 2025. Applicants may need to make travel and accommodation arrangements before receiving the outcome of their application and are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Application forms and guidance are available online at www.education.gov.gi. All submissions must be completed online and received by 11.59pm on June 24. Late submissions will not be accepted.

