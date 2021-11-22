Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

School Year’s 11-13 Category Runner up Stay Behind Cave by Hannah Koessler

By Guest Contributor
22nd November 2021

Hug your family tight,
as tightly as the room will enclose you;
you might never make it out.
The pride that you felt when being selected,
the pride that made your heart pound proudly,
the pride that made your fingers tingle with anticipation, has long faded out.
Six of you will go in,
But how many of you will come out?
They say the supplies will last a year,
they say the war will be over then.
You can only nod, you can only agree with them.
It is not your place to speak, to question,
even as a little voice in your head asks,
What if it's not over?
What if the supplies run out?
What if I suffocate?
Walls closing in tightly around me;
will I ever be found?
The "Stay Behind Cave", they call it,
It is an honour they say,
and honoured you are.
But the fear slowly creeps in,
as you hold your family in that final embrace.

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

“Post-apocalyptic scenarios are becoming more and more plausible as climate change, a renewal of the arms race and the antagonism of the super powers ratchet up and bring us ever nearer to an all-consuming Armageddon. Stay Behind Cave can envisage such a world, in the throes of armed conflict where some have been selected to survive. The poem concentrates on the understandable worries that plague those who find themselves in the ‘stay behind cave.’ They are temporarily safe, but ‘walls (are) closing in tightly,’ a feeling of asphyxia, of claustrophobia is taking its toll. There is no guarantee of emerging unscathed from the cave experience. They can only find consolation in the final embrace of their family.
This piece conveys a simple but pointed warning, the uncertainty and threat we all live under. It is a modern version of the sword of Damocles!”

Most Read

Sports

Coaches and parents up in arms over delays in youth leagues

Sat 20th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Climate report lays out threats to Gib

Mon 22nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Police investigate £18,000 hack

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Miss Gibraltar travels to Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021

22nd November 2021

Features
School Year’s 11-13 Category Winner Ah, White Butterfly by Matthew Navas

21st November 2021

Features
Spanish Category Highly Commended Canta el Gallo by Jackie Villa

21st November 2021

Features
How Coronavirus can affect people with diabetes

19th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021