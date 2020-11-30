School Years 11 - 13 El Enemigo Invisible By Sheridan Jamie Povedano

El enemigo invisible

se arrastra hasta nuestras casas,

corriendo hacia las fronteras.

Eres ciego al tiempo,

no tienes amor,

no hay restricciones que te desarmen.

Vuelas por el mundo

detectando tierras nuevas para propagar

tus espíritus en nuestra existencia.

Te propagas como el fuego

en la punta de nuestras lenguas, ruges como una bestia

en el corazón de nuestra manifestación púrpura.

Quieres un ejército de personas, un mundo entero

trabajando alrededor de las horas del reloj; te Iimpiamos-

quieres presa débil para creerte un depredador fuerte.

Nadie te oye, nadie te ve,

pero te sientes intocable por la humanidad,

crees que eres el fuerte haciendo daño a todos

los corazones de la tercera edad

gotean bajo tus órdenes

pero nuestras manos te hacen parar;

seguimos luchando contra ti,

estamos luchando sin fin

como una vela contra el viento-

perderás.

Llegas poderoso en nuestro mundo

te ves terminando con miles de vidas,

como un pedazo de gelatina creces

en tubos y platos de plástico

te propagas por nuestro aire,

enfocándote, desenfocándote-

una bala en el tiempo

a través de la velocidad de la luz

no podemos verte, pero podemos luchar contra ti.

Ladrón de vidas,

secuestrando la existencia,

invasor de la enfermedad- destructor,

tus días ya tienen fin.

Judge Charles Durante comments

School Years 11 - 13 Runner-Up: Sheridan Jamie Povedano with El Enemigo Invisible. Though the enemy is invisible we know its name is Covid-19. The lack of a name or clear identity makes the enemy all the more insidious and threatening. The moment you name something you already have a hold over it, but here the enemy is blind, lacks love, ignores barriers, spreads like wildfire, seems invulnerable, kills the elderly, but in spite of its apparently unstoppable march through humanity, the poem ends on a triumphant note: tus días ya tienen fin. The virus attacks the weak and this has given it a false idea of strength and indestructibility.

But, the poem asserts confidently, we are fighting it, and will prevail. Though not mentioned in the poem, other pandemics have eventually been conquered, even those that ravaged humanity when science was in its infancy. The grounds for hope are reassuring. Though at the moment it is a ‘ladrón de vidas,’ the thief will be captured, tamed and exterminated. A hopeful poem much needed in these troubled times.