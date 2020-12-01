School Years 3 – 4 Pollution By Avi Hassan
Smog covered the sky
I wasn't quite sure why.
Gloopy water filled the streams
The rivers, and the once-blue sea.
The greenery was dry and dead
I just stood there and stared
Everywhere I looked, every place I stood
Not one piece of happiness
The survival rate was much much less.
I tried to make it much better,
Some green or a little redder
Then I realized the smog in the sky
the gloop in the stream
the colourless grass
It was all just a dream.
I can't let the world go that way
I have to do something, from today!
45 years later:
I remember the future
From my dream
The smog in the sky
The colourless grass
The gloop in the stream
But now everything changed, it seems
No smog in the sky
Bright green grass
And no gloop in the streams
Because just one human being can change the world.
Judge Charles Durante comments:
School Years 3 – 4 Runner-Up: Avi Hassan with Pollution. This poem reflects our concern with the survival of our planet. Smog has darkened the sky-during lockdown the skies above Delhi and Beijing were sparkling and translucent-waters have become stagnant and filthy-‘gloopy’ is the word in the poem.
With the degrading of nature, come the rise of human mortality, the spread of disease, famine, poverty, drought and raging fires. This terrifying picture is brushed aside as a ‘dream,’ but it is more like a nightmare.
However, it inspires the speaker to take action to reverse the process, to foster nature and renew the earth.
Then, forty-five years later, the dream has become a reality. This could be seen as mere wish fulfilment but, as we know, if enough people share the dream (witness Greta Thunberg), politicians might then heed them and the earth might still have another chance to flourish.