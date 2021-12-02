School Year’s 4-5 Category Runner up Autumn in Gibraltar by Poppy Grace Down

Autumn in Gibraltar is a funny time of year

The temperature hasn't really dropped

But the season has changed its clear

It's almost the same temperature it was in August

Yet the beaches are bare

No more searching for your friends

No more fighting for a parking space

No more running to put your umbrella

In its regular place

No one's playing volleyball

No lifeguards manning their post

Don't try to go to the Nuffield pool

You'll find it's definitely closed

Peoples clothing has changed on the school run

You'll see a few in shorts

But don't try to buy some new ones

All Main Street sells is coats!

Abuelas with their scarves on

Abuelos wearing gloves

It's 23 degrees outside but they don't want to feel the cold

The teachers send me out from school fully dressed

With sweat dripping down my face

But there's no way your cardigan is going in your bag

We need to be careful, just in case!

It makes me smile when I feel a rain drop

It's been a long hot summer for sure

Everyone with their company umbrellas out

It's a shock when you walk out the door

The plants start looking a little bit greener

A few less leaves on the floor

I'll be wearing my raincoat

It's Autumn in Gibraltar after all!

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

“It’s so easy to drop into clichés when describing autumn. After Keats’ ode to the season, it is difficult to write something original. However, Poppy has avoided what we have come to expect from an autumn poem. The temperature hasn’t really plummeted; it’s still a temperate 23 degrees, but the elderly are being overly protected against the slight cooling. The summer madness is gone: deserted beaches, plenty of parking spaces, lifeguards absent. There is a sobering feeling that the inevitable change will come soon, but in the meantime you struggle wearing autumn clothes in almost summer temperature. Poppy has managed to convey what is peculiar about autumn in Gibraltar: there isn’t a clear break with summer as in more northern climes, but there is a distinct change in the air, though it’s difficult to pinpoint it. This poem is a pleasure to read and think about.”