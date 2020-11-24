Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

School Years 5 – 6 Winner ¡No Quiero Hacerme Mayor! By Analia Elizabeth Romero

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
24th November 2020

Soy una Niña,
Una niña que se encariña,
Que se encariña con quedarse pequeña,
No quiero saber el significado de la palabra arrepentir,
Simplemente me quiero divertir,
No quiero crecer,
Me gustaría florecer,
Me quiero quedar pequeña,
Como me trajo la cigüeña,
No se si seguir a mi corazón,
O si encontrar a la razón,
No lo se.
Siendo una niña, no tengo que preocuparme,
Ni siquiera responsabilizarme,
Únicamente ilusionarme,
Solo quiero soñar,
Solo quiero volar y ver el mundo girar.

Judge Charles Durantes comments:

School Years 5-6 Winner: Analia Elizabeth Romero with No Quiero Hacerme Mayor! We all want time to stand still, to be able to revert to earlier, happier moments. This lovely poem is a plea for time to stop in its tracks, for a postponement of maturity and all the responsibilities it entails. Instead, the speaker would like to remain a child, a little girl, playing (me quiero divertir), thoughts following the dictates of her heart, and possibly avoiding the disappointments of ratiocination. The desire to remain childlike may appear to be a sign of immaturity (how can one ‘florecer’ without ‘crecer’?-but this is just a wish, a passing whim. The mere fact she has this yearning is already a sign of growing up! At a time when young people are so eager to ape grown-up ways and behaviour, it is refreshing to read about someone who is quite happy to remain an innocent child.

Most Read

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘The Air that I breathe’ in the UK album charts again

24th November 2020

Features
The Calpe Conference 2020: A personal view Part One

24th November 2020

Features
School Years 7 - 10 Winner Who am I? By Martha Taylor

24th November 2020

Features
How to create a showstopping Christmas flower display

24th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020