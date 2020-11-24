School Years 7 - 10 Winner Who am I? By Martha Taylor

Everyday, I wake up in a new body,

It has been like this for as long as I remember.

I'm not really sure who I even am anymore,

But I keep going, for better or for worse.

Who am i? Is a question I ask myself as I look in the mirror.

I do not remember this body,

Today I felt as if I stood the tallest in a crowd,

I feel as if I am on top of the world and no one will be able to bring me down.

I like this body. Will I like it tomorrow?

Today, as I ask myself, who are you?

I think about pulling my skin,

I think about morphing this face away,

Sculpting my features like clay,

Giving myseIf the perfect face,

I cant help but wonder, even then, would I be happy.

Who am I today?

Today I feel perfect.

I am unstoppable.

Not even my own thoughts can bring me down from this high.

Once again, I feel the tallest,

I wonder what it would be like if I was the tallest all the time.

Today I feel small,

I am a mouse, scurrying out of the way of the worlds big shoes,

I feel as if I could disappear and no one would notice.

I feel alone, but I am used to this.

I am not lonely. I am alone, but I am not lonely.

Who are you today? I grin widely at my reflection.

Today I feel alive.

Every little thing makes my skin prickle.

Today I am the crescendo in a piece of classical music.

Today, I am happy I’m here.

How am I today? Is a pleasant change of question.

I think, as I stare at my hands.

I feel as if I have been alive since the worlds creation.

My feet have walked this earth a thousand times.

My knowledge is overbearing.

I am Atlas.

I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders.

I always think I’ll get used to it,

These fee lings that always change,

The feelings that can morph into a hurricane of rage, sadness and fear in seconds.

At times like this, I marvel at the duality of man.

I do not think this world was meant for fragile people.

Some days, though, I am not fragile.

Some days I feel as if I could sit happily and watch the world burn.

And some days I feel as If even a small breeze could blow me away.

Judge Charles Durante's comments

School Years 7-10 Winner: Martha Taylor with Who am I? This long poem defies the modernist requirement that poems should be short and concise. However, its length is in keeping with its content: the speaker is haunted by a sense of the ever-changing nature of the self. The poem is held together by the frequent interrogation: who am I? This is buttressed by the insistent rhythm of ‘today I feel....’ The person undergoes constant change-there are mood swings, feelings of superiority, of inadequacy, of responsibility, ‘I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders’ like a latter-day Atlas.

Some of the images reflect an overpowering sense of hubris, ‘today I am a crescendo in a piece of classical music.’ Then the ego is deflated as it becomes as timid as a mouse, avoiding, in a striking image, ‘the world’s big shoes.’ The poem is evidently the expression of the flux of the modern personality-a Heraclitean fluidity, ‘unstoppable’, moulding itself to different circumstances.

The traditional classifications no longer apply: we are, by turns, introvert, extrovert; sociable, solitary. The paramount question ‘who am I?’ is ultimately unanswerable. We are everything and nothing. That is why we cling to more stable values like God, poetry, love, beauty, family. A very mature poem indeed.