Schools in Scotland will remain closed to most pupils until February

Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools will stay shut to most pupils until February, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With a faster spreading strain of Covid-19 having resulted in a sharp increase in case numbers across the UK, the Scottish Parliament was recalled for a statement by the First Minister.

Her announcement will mean an additional two weeks of home learning for most pupils.

The Scottish Government had already announced the festive break was being extended to January 11, with ministers having originally planned for remote learning until January 18.

However, schools will still be open for the children of key workers who cannot work from home, and for vulnerable youngsters.