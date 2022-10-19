Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Schools making return to the Rock boost for netball

By Stephen Ignacio
19th October 2022

Netball youngsters this week welcomed, alongside rugby and hockey, the return of UK visiting schools to Gibraltar. Netball, who prior to the global pandemic, was attracting up to 52 schools per year has seen the return of school teams playing against their young players. This week has seen the association welcome both St Helen and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Mayor pays tribute to staff on John Cochrane Ward

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

GHA announces new system for GP appointments

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

Ombudsman urges transparency on income criteria for residency applications

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calpe City FC to visit Barcelona for youth football programme

19th October 2022

Sports
Special Olympics Gibraltar football team will be back in action once again

19th October 2022

Sports
Rugby returns for the 2022/23 season

19th October 2022

Sports
Lathbury Lightning finds out who they will play against in Europe

19th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022