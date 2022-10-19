Schools making return to the Rock boost for netball
Netball youngsters this week welcomed, alongside rugby and hockey, the return of UK visiting schools to Gibraltar. Netball, who prior to the global pandemic, was attracting up to 52 schools per year has seen the return of school teams playing against their young players. This week has seen the association welcome both St Helen and...
