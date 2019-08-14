Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Scientists are DNA testing UK shores to find 'foreign killers'

University of Southampton/PA Wire

By Press Association
14th August 2019

By Ben Mitchell, PA

Scientists are DNA testing the UK's coastal waters to check for invading foreign species of sea-life which could be potential killers and habitat destroyers.

Researchers from the University of Southampton, Bangor University and the National Oceanography Centre have identified 18 non-indigenous species off the UK coast.

A spokesman for the University of Southampton said the species discovered include the Cephalothrix simula, a worm originating from the north-west Pacific Ocean, which contains neurotoxins that are "potentially fatal if they enter the human body".

The worm had not been previously detected in the UK but has since also been found in Cornwall in 2018.

The researchers, led by Luke Holman, a PhD student at the University of Southampton, collected water and sediment from four marinas around the UK and analysed the DNA of each sample to determine which species had been present in the ecosystems.

The areas tested were Southampton Water, Anglesey, the Bristol channel and the River Blackwater.

The university spokesman explained: "Organisms leave traces of their DNA in water systems through a variety of means, for example fish can lose scales and many species can release sperm or eggs during the spawning season.

"The team were able to extract this genetic material, known as environmental DNA (eDNA), and compare it to global DNA databases to identify the presence of species."

Mr Holman said: "We are enormously excited about the potential for eDNA in the detection of invasive species.

"This initial work gives us confidence that the technique could be invaluable both for catching invasions early on and also for monitoring the success of eradication efforts."

Another species discovered was the Asian date mussel (Arcuatula senhousia) which can have "devastating effects" on native wildlife habitats.

It can alter sediment through the cocoons that it produces, which can change the seafloor from muddy to a thick, sandy material, affecting which creatures can inhabit it.

Mr Holman said: "We know that the muddy flats of Southampton water and the Solent area provide a great deal of food for foraging birds so we should be worried about any species with an ability to change the sediment."

He explained that non-native species can arrive on UK shores by being carried in ballast water tanks on ships as well as on live fish stocks imported for British fish farms.

The team intends to expand its study, published in Scientific Reports, to provide guidance for routine monitoring across the UK and abroad.

Pics by University of Southampton/PA Wire

Most Read

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Local couple launch reusable ashtray initiative at Eastern Beach

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Iran says Grace 1 tanker could be released ‘soon’

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Scientists are DNA testing UK shores to find 'foreign killers'

14th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Face of female Druid from Iron Age recreated by student

14th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Facebook admits listening to user recordings from Messenger

14th August 2019

UK/Spain News
UK cauliflower shortage as 'unprecedented' rain takes toll on brassicas

14th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019