Scoreless draw between St Joseph and Larne FC
What should have been a clash between two British clubs ended with the visitors providing more of the Britishness in their team than local side St Joseph. The blues once again fielding just two home grown players in their first eleven to the dismay of local fans. The blues will head to the second leg...
