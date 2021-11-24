Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Scorpions beat Strait Sharks in plate cup

By Stephen Ignacio
24th November 2021

Saturday’s inaugural Crucial Compliance cup events saw the Plate Cup final,played out between Straits Sharks and Rock Scorpions. Although considered the lesser of the two matches on the day the Plate Cup was to prove an eventual match with a surprise winner as Rock Scorpions, dangling at the foot of the U-mee Rugby championship table...

