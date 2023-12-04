Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Scotland Clinches Victory in JDC Junior World Cup of Darts

By Stephen Ignacio
4th December 2023

The JDC Junior World Cup of Darts team event was to produce some notable moments as Scotland claimed victory leaving behind the likes of England and Netherlands who have in the past dominated.
In what was described as a “stunning display of precision and teamwork”, Scotland secured the 2023 JDC Junior World Cup of Darts in what was the final event of a week-long of darts hosted at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Scotland A emerged victorious after an exhilarating final against Ireland B, clinching the title with a resounding 4-0 win.
Led by Logan Gilmour, Kyle Davidson, Sophie McKinlay, and Mitchell Lawrie, Scotland added their name to the trophy in what was a flawless performance. But it was not just the players; credit was also attributed to Craig Mitchell, whose mentorship and guidance played a pivotal role in Scotland’s success, transforming the nation’s youth darts landscape.
The final showdown was described as a “masterclass” from Scotland A, dropping only two legs throughout the match. Gilmour set the tone with a winning start against Sean McKeon, followed by Davidson doubling the lead against Jamie French. McKinlay’s outstanding form continued as she secured a 2-0 win against Callum Coade. The crowning moment arrived when Lawrie sealed the title with a perfect double 5, completing the whitewash and sealing Scotland’s first-ever JDC Junior World Cup of Darts championship.
The road to victory saw some intense battles, Scotland facing its Auld rivals and stamping a turnaround in the competition. In the semi-finals, Scotland A faced England A, ending their two-year reign with a sensational 4-3 victory. The match saw McKinlay hitting the winning dart, paving the way for Scotland’s remarkable triumph.
Scotland’s rise in the junior side of the sport was however, not just marked by Scotland A’s significant victory. Their second team, Scotland B, was also to advance to the semis after a last-leg thriller against Ireland A. Scotland stamping their dominance in the tournament. Notably, Scotland’s remarkable journey included victories against Spain and Belgium A
The quarter-finals witnessed other gripping encounters, with teams like Mongolia pushing defending champions England A to the edge. Teams from England and Ireland showcased their skill, with Scotland ultimately emerging triumphant.
Gibraltar was not to get into the final eight this time round with the quarter finals having seen Scotland, England and Ireland with both their teams in the final eight accompanied by Spain and Mongolia.

