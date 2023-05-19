Scott Wiseman becomes Gibraltar Women’s new football development manager

Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman was this Friday revealed as having become the Gibraltar FA women’s new Football Development Manager. The decision is understood to also bring an end to his playing career as he takes on his new role within the Gibraltar FA.

In a statement issued this Friday the Gibraltar FA announced “The Gibraltar FA is delighted to announce Scott Wiseman's progression within the Association as he becomes the new Women’s Football Development Manager. In this capacity, Scott will be instrumental in developing, overseeing, and driving the Women's Football Development plan over the next four years.

“Scott brings extensive experience from his involvement in the professional game in both the UK and Gibraltar, as well as his international playing career. Notably, he has already achieved remarkable success, as a coach, in Jansen Moreno's Elite Youth Player Development Programme and has also led our Football in Schools Programme with great effectiveness.

“Scott has made the decision to retire from all football this summer. With his availability at a crucial time, the Gibraltar FA has seen this as the perfect opportunity to extend Scott’s roles and responsibilities to that of Women’s Football Development Manager, which is a cornerstone of our strategy.

“The Gibraltar FA is incredibly excited about the future of Women's Football under Scott's guidance. With this significant assignment, working closely alongside Arianne Risso and the rest of the development team on the Women’s Football Strategy, we are fully committed to establishing Gibraltar Women's Football Development as a prominent reference point within the wider UEFA community.”

Speaking about his new role and on the news on his retirement from playing football, Scott Wiseman stated:

"It's a privilege and an honour to be taking on this exciting new role. The Women's game all over the world is evolving at a rapid rate and this is something I'm keen to take advantage of here in Gibraltar.

“Obviously, a role this large will require a lot of my time and full attention, with this in mind and with a heavy heart I am also announcing my retirement from International and Club football. This summer's football will be my last, as a player, as I embark on this new chapter.

“I would like to state my utmost gratitude to Lincoln Red Imps FC and Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas for all of their support and trust in me over the last 3 years, in which I have made some of my fondest memories throughout my career as a professional footballer.”

Announcing his departure, Lincoln Red Imps Club President, Dylan Viagas, added: “The club fully understands Scott's position in wanting to retire to pursue his career with the Gibraltar FA.

“In the three years he has been with us, his experience and professionalism on and off the field have been instrumental and played a crucial part in the club's achievements.

“We thank Scott for his commitment and dedication to the club and wish him all the best in his future coaching career.”

“Everyone at Lincoln Red Imps FC would like to thank Scott for all his hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise with Lincoln Red Imps on April 30th having announced the club had renewed the player’s contract for another season. Wiseman is expected to play for Lincoln Red Imps this summer in the Champions league first round qualifier matches and also be a part of the Gibraltar squad for their internationals against France and Ireland before he hangs up his boots to take on the full time role as women’s Football Development Manager.

Scott Wiseman’s appointment will be the first time that women’s football in Gibraltar has been assigned a former professional footballer within its senior technical team ranks. Coming at a time when women’s football has been the centre of attention following the decision by the association not to play in this year’s Nations League matches. The decision received with some criticism from sectors of the community.