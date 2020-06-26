Scott Wiseman joins Lincoln Red Imps
Lincoln Red Imps have secured the services of Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman. The announcement comes as Lincoln Red Imps prepare for their Europa League campaign with numerous changes to their squad as they reduce their reliance on foreign players and look towards home grown players. Wiseman whose professional career has taken him through the ranks...
