Mon 25th Apr, 2022

Scottish artist paints John Lennon mural in Landport Tunnel

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
25th April 2022

Scottish artist Michael Corr has spray-painted a mural of John Lennon in Landport Tunnel as part of the Gibraltar Government’s street art initiative. Over the past week, Mr Corr could be spotted creating the mural, with the artist completing the project on Friday afternoon. The inspiration for Mr Corr’s piece was John Lennon’s marriage to...

