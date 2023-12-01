Scottish author features Gibraltar in latest book series

Scottish Author Scott Alcroft has featured Gibraltar in his book ‘Hugo, Unfinished Business’, the second instalment in his latest series. Mr Alcroft first visited Gibraltar in 2007 and, years later, made the Rock his home. Since then, his books feature Gibraltar and nearby Spain. Mr Alcroft spoke to the Chronicle about ‘Hugo, Unfinished Business’.

Congratulations on your seventh book Scott. What is this new one called and what’s it about?

This new one, ‘Hugo, Unfinished Business’ is a sequel to my second book ‘Hugo’. Hugo came over to the Costa Del Sol in my second book in the 1990s and took over the drugs trade. He had to hastily leave after a bank robbery in Gibraltar and he has returned to the present day, as he and others have some unfinished business.

In your last book ‘With Change Comes Consequences’, Hugo gets asked by the crime boss of the Costa Del Sol, ‘Miss G’, to come back and clean up her coast. How much fun was it re-visiting these characters and locations again?

It was fantastic to be honest. I know this area inside out so I wanted to make sure that a few places that I frequent myself were mentioned in the book.

Is Gibraltar mentioned in the new book?

Yes, several times. They visit here for several meetings and I've very cleverly incorporated one of the bars here to coincide with one of the characters also. Some of the characters live and work on the Rock as well to give it more of a sense of realism.

You said that others in the book have some unfinished business also?

Yes. I don’t want to give too much away but Hugo’s best friend Simon is involved in a love triangle over in Spain with Helen and Hanna and he has some unfinished business that he needs to take of there. JJ from Healy’s bar from my book series also has some to take care of also.

So, are there spoilers from your other books in this one?

Yes. You mustn’t read this one if you haven’t read the other six as this one will give away the major events from each of my other books.

Incredibly this is your seventh book now, do you have plans to write any others?

Absolutely yes. I have lots of ideas in this head of mine and my plan is to write at least 20 or so. I would love them to be picked up by TV, film or theatre one day and hopefully that will happen. The ratings and reviews they are all getting are incredible.

When is the book out and where can we get it?

The book is out today, Friday, December 1, 2023, and it’s available on Amazon on Kindle or Paperback. I’m hoping to bring all of my books onto audiobook soon too as lots of people have been asking, so look out for that happening.

Finally, how are you enjoying your life out here in Gibraltar and do you have any plans to return to your native Scotland soon for a visit?

Life is great over here. I’m so blessed. My son is coming to live with me permanently soon too so I can’t wait for that. I hope to try and squeeze a visit in before Christmas to Scotland to see my family and friends. I just want to say a special thank you to the people of Gibraltar as ever for your continued love and support. It means the world to me.