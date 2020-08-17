Scottish officials for Lincoln match against Prishtina At Victoria Stadium
Lincoln Red Imps open up their Europa League campaign with four Scottish officials due to take command of their match against Kosovo league side Prishtina. The four match officials were announced this weekend and named as David Munro, David McFarlane, Kylie Cockburn and Greg Aitken. The match, which will be played behind closed doors at...
